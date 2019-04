UK Antitrust Watchdog Probes Visa’s £247M Takeover Bid

Law360, London (April 4, 2019, 2:06 PM BST) -- Britain’s antitrust watchdog said Thursday that it has opened a preliminary investigation into whether Visa’s £247 million ($324 million) offer for payment network Earthport PLC will hinder competition in the U.K.’s...

