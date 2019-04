​​​​​​​Cato Institute Tells Justices Butter Law Unfair To Dairy Co.

Law360 (April 5, 2019, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Two Libertarian think tanks are backing an Ohio-based artisanal butter maker's bid to get the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a Wisconsin law requiring butter to be graded before hitting shelves,...

To view the full article, register now.