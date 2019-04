Don't Miss It: Skadden, Hogan Lovells Lead Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (April 5, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP...

To view the full article, register now.