Airlines, Oil Cos. Challenge SFPP Pipeline Tariff, Seek $5.3M

Law360 (April 5, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, HollyFrontier, Chevron and Valero on Thursday challenged pipeline operator SFPP LP’s recent rate increases for transporting jet fuel and other petroleum products across the western United States,...

To view the full article, register now.