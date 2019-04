Versum Ditches Entegris For Sweetened $5.8B Merck Deal

Law360 (April 8, 2019, 11:40 AM EDT) -- Versum on Monday abandoned its planned merger with fellow specialty chemicals company Entegris in favor of a $5.8 billion cash bid from Merck KGaA, after the interloper offered up more cash...

