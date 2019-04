Athena Asks Fed. Circ. To Rethink 'Evisceration' Of Patent Law

Law360 (April 8, 2019, 10:35 PM EDT) -- Athena Diagnostics on Monday asked the full Federal Circuit to reconsider a February ruling by a split, three-judge panel that said its patent on an autoimmune disease diagnostic test is invalid...

To view the full article, register now.