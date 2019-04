Winn-Dixie Loses Claims From Mushroom Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Southern supermarket chains Winn-Dixie and Bi-Lo had antitrust claims shaved from their suit accusing mushroom farmers of plotting to fix the price of fresh Agaricus mushrooms by a Pennsylvania federal court...

To view the full article, register now.