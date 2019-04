Miami Litigation Boutique Adds 3 Ex-Greenberg Partners

Law360 (April 16, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Three litigators from Greenberg Traurig PA’s Miami office, including the former chair of the litigation department in that location, have joined Stumphauzer & Sloman PLLC as name partners, expanding the white...

