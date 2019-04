Patagonia Wants Busch's New Beer Canned Over Logo IP

Law360 (April 9, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Anheuser-Busch LLC’s new “Patagonia” brew, with its mountain silhouette logo and its promise to plant a tree for every case of beer sold, has hijacked the outdoor clothing company Patagonia Inc.’s...

To view the full article, register now.