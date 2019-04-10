McGuireWoods Snags Ex-Faegre Health Pro

Law360 (April 10, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT) -- McGuireWoods has bolstered its health care team in Chicago with the addition of a former Faegre Baker Daniels attorney whose experience includes time working in-house at Shire, Takeda and the American...

To view the full article, register now.