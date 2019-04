H-1B Visa Denial Rate Jumps To 10-Year High, Report Finds

Law360 (April 11, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Denials for H-1B skilled worker visas jumped to a 10-year high in the first quarter of 2019, with 32% of first-time applicants facing rejections, according an analysis of U.S. Citizenship and...

To view the full article, register now.