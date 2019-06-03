Carnival Fined $20M In Cruise Waste Dumping Plea Deal

Law360, Miami (June 3, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge signed off on a $20 million plea agreement Monday from Carnival Corp. over the cruise giant's violations of a previous illegal waste dumping settlement, but not before she chastised the executives assembled in the Miami courtroom for frustrating a compliance officer's attempts at implementing changes. At a hearing in Miami, U.S. District Judge Patricia A. Seitz heralded the efforts of Carnival's rank-and-file and former Chief Compliance Manager Chris Donald after a court-appointed monitor detailed their efforts to right the environmental wrongs that led to a record $40 million settlement in 2016 over illegally dumped oil-contaminated waste and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS