NLRB OKs Banker's Firing For Foul-Mouthed Gripe

Law360 (April 11, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board ruled that Quicken Loans didn't violate federal labor law when it fired a banker accused of griping about the job in a profanity-laced bathroom conversation, saying...

To view the full article, register now.