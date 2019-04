4 Firms Spearhead $1.2B Catalent-Paragon Bioservices Deal

Law360 (April 15, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Drug development and delivery company Catalent on Monday agreed to buy private equity-backed Paragon Bioservices Inc. for $1.2 billion, in a deal steered by Fried Frank, Kirkland, Gordon Feinblatt and Latham....

