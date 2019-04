Windels Marx Adds Budd Larner IP Group In NJ

Law360 (April 19, 2019, 3:16 PM EDT) -- A 19-member intellectual property group from Budd Larner PC has departed for Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf LLP’s Madison, New Jersey, office, where it will serve the state’s thriving pharmaceutical industry...

