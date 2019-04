21st Century Oncology Ch. 11 Reopened For Noncompete Suit

Law360 (April 16, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Tuesday reopened 21st Century Oncology's Chapter 11 case, ruling that a dispute over noncompete agreements that were included in the Florida cancer treatment chain's reorganization plan belongs in...

