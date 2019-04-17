By Gail Weinstein, Warren S. de Wied, Scott B. Luftglass and Randi Lally April 17, 2019, 5:08 PM EDTLaw360 (April 17, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- In its seminal 2017 DFC Global[1] and Dell[2] decisions, the Delaware Supreme Court held that, in an appraisal case following a merger that was negotiated at arm’s-length in a robust sale process, the Court of...
Chancery Decision Continues Trend Of Lower Appraisal Prices
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login