Chancery Decision Continues Trend Of Lower Appraisal Prices

Law360 (April 17, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- In its seminal 2017 DFC Global[1] and Dell[2] decisions, the Delaware Supreme Court held that, in an appraisal case following a merger that was negotiated at arm’s-length in a robust sale process, the Court of...

To view the full article, register now.