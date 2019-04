BioPharma Firm, Device Maker Blocked Generic, Sandoz Says

Law360 (April 17, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Biopharmaceutical firm United Therapeutics Corp. colluded with the only manufacturer of an infusion pump for injecting its brand-name hypertension drug to muscle out Sandoz's generic alternative, Sandoz alleged in New Jersey federal...

To view the full article, register now.