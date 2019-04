PTAB Dissent Warns Of 'Robotic' Look At Follow-On Petitions

Law360 (April 17, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Judicial discretion is key in determining if a follow-on petition at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board is justified, a PTAB judge said on Tuesday, objecting to the "robotic and mindless"...

To view the full article, register now.