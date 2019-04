Vinson & Elkins Leads Oil & Gas Co. Brigham's $261M IPO

Law360 (April 18, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed Brigham Minerals began trading Thursday following the oil and gas portfolio manager’s Vinson & Elkins-led debut that raked in $261 million.



Brigham Minerals Inc. priced its 14.5 million share...

