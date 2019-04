2nd Circ. Won't Revive Ex-Mt. Sinai Worker's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (April 19, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday refused to revive a fired worker's race bias suit against Mount Sinai Health System, saying she'd made a "glaringly disproportionate" number of errors while on the...

