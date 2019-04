US Trustee Fights Bid To Seal Worker Info In 'Superbug' Ch. 11

Law360 (April 19, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The federal bankruptcy watchdog countered “superbug”-fighting drug company Achaogen’s bid to shield its employees and creditors’ addresses from filings, arguing in a brief in Delaware bankruptcy court on Friday that the...

To view the full article, register now.