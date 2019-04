Rent-A-Center Nabs $92.5M To End Suit Over Nixed PE Buyout

Law360 (April 22, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Rent-A-Center on Monday said former prospective buyer Vintage Capital Management plans to pay $92.5 million to wrap up litigation in Delaware Chancery Court stemming from the private equity firm’s unsuccessful bid...

