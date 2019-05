Kelley Drye Adds Akin Gump IP Duo To Houston Office

Law360 (May 9, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Two intellectual property attorneys who practice in the tech space recently left Akin Gump to join the Houston office of Kelley Drye, the firm has announced.



David R. Clonts, a former...

To view the full article, register now.