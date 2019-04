NYC's Milk Bar Hits Chicago Upstart With Trademark Lawsuit

Law360 (April 23, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Trendy bakery chain Milk Bar is suing a Chicago upstart called JoJo's Milk Bar, accusing the recently opened restaurant of trademark infringement.



The original Milk Bar, founded in Manhattan in 2008...

