'Act Of War' Questions In Cyberattack Insurance Case

Law360 (April 23, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Recently, Mondelez International Inc. sued Zurich American Insurance Co. for denying coverage, under its cyber policy’s war exclusion, for Mondelez’s alleged over $100 million in losses caused by the NotPetya ransomware...

To view the full article, register now.