Keppel REIT Drops $221M On Seoul Office Tower

Law360 (April 23, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Keppel REIT has reached a deal to buy a 99.38% stake in a Seoul office tower from a PGIM Real Estate fund for 252.6 billion Korean won ($220.6 million), the Singapore...

To view the full article, register now.