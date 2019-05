Winston Snags Ex-Crowell & Moring Sanctions Atty In DC

Law360 (May 3, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn LLP has bolstered its white collar practice with the addition of an expert in sanctions compliance from Crowell & Moring LLP.



Cari Stinebower, who joined Winston’s Washington, D.C.,...

To view the full article, register now.