Goodwin Procter, Latham To Steer Slack's Direct Listing

Law360 (April 26, 2019, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Workplace messaging company Slack plans to go public through a direct listing guided by Goodwin Procter along with Latham-counseled financial advisers, it said Friday, taking an unconventional route in which the...

To view the full article, register now.