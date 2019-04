Allianz Buys Milan Office Towers From BNP Paribas For €83M

Law360 (April 26, 2019, 12:45 PM EDT) -- Allianz Real Estate has purchased a two-building Milan office complex from BNP Paribas SA for €83 million ($92.6 million), according to an announcement from Allianz on Friday.



The firm acquired Tortona...

