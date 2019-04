Del. Judge Tosses Bard's $67.5M Vascular Port IP Case

Law360 (April 26, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Friday tossed a lawsuit by a subsidiary of medical device maker C.R. Bard Inc. accusing rival AngioDynamics Inc. of infringing three patents related to identifying vascular...

To view the full article, register now.