1st Circ. Calls Mass. Gun Ban's 2nd Amend. Impact 'Minimal'

Law360 (April 26, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Friday upheld a longstanding Massachusetts law banning certain types of guns, including the controversial AR-15, saying the law's impact to Second Amendment self-defense rights is "minimal."...

