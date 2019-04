McKinsey Fights Rival's Investigation Bid In SunEdison Ch. 11

Law360 (April 29, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- McKinsey & Co. has come out swinging against rival Jay Alix's bid to conduct a court-sanctioned probe into its alleged conflicts of interest in the SunEdison Inc. Chapter 11 case, saying...

To view the full article, register now.