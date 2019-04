South Africa's Kasada Racks Up $500M For Hospitality Fund

Law360 (April 29, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Hospitality investment platform Kasada Capital Management said Monday its Katara Hospitality and AccorHotels-backed fund brought in more than $500 million as it looks to target projects in sub-Saharan Africa.



Johannesburg, South...

To view the full article, register now.