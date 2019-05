Sheriff Arpaio's Pardon Was Unconstitutional, Advocates Say

Law360 (April 30, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's 2017 pardon of ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio should be found invalid, a bipartisan collection of advocacy groups and legal experts told the Ninth Circuit, calling Arpaio "one of the...

To view the full article, register now.