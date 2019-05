Merrill Lynch Escapes Broker's Swiss Flash Crash Suit

Law360, London (May 1, 2019, 2:26 PM BST) -- Merrill Lynch doesn't have to recoup a foreign exchange broker's losses of €20 million ($22.5 million) in trades executed during the Swiss franc flash-crash in 2015 after a London judge tossed...

To view the full article, register now.