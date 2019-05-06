Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

An Overview Of The Debate Over Litigation Finance Disclosure

May 6, 2019, 2:12 PM EDT

Law360 (May 6, 2019, 2:12 PM EDT) -- The debate over disclosure of commercial litigation finance has been well-publicized, most recently in the context of the reintroduction of the Litigation Funding and Transparency Act,[1] and dueling submissions by the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular