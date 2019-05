Locke Lord Adds Partner To White Collar Team In Boston

Law360 (May 7, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Brian Devine, a 12-year partner at Goodwin Procter LLP, joined Locke Lord's white collar, criminal defense and internal investigations practice group this month, becoming the group's second Boston-based partner.



Devine is...

To view the full article, register now.