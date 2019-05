Kona Grill’s $39M DIP Gets Nod, But Buyer Remains Elusive

Law360, Wilmington (May 2, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved Kona Grill Inc.’s use of up to about $39 million in post-petition financing in its Chapter 11 as the restaurant chain continues to seek...

To view the full article, register now.