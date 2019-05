Exxon Sues Cuban Cos. Over $71.6M In Seized Assets

Law360 (May 2, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. on Thursday took advantage of a recent Trump administration policy change to launch a multimillion-dollar suit under the Helms-Burton Act, alleging two Cuban companies have made use of...

To view the full article, register now.