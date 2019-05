Jury Awards Tieks Shoemaker At Least $2.1M IP Judgment

Law360 (May 3, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Tieks shoemaker Gavrieli Brands was awarded at least $2.1 million in damages by a federal jury in Delaware late Friday for patent and trade dress infringement by shoe startup Soto Massini...

To view the full article, register now.