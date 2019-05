Hamilton Beach, Hershey Infringed Milkshake Gadget IP: Jury

Law360 (May 3, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Hamilton Beach Brands Inc. and Hershey Creamery Co. infringed F’Real Foods LLC's patents for inventions related to a milkshake-making machine, costing F’Real nearly $3 million in lost profits, a Delaware federal...

To view the full article, register now.