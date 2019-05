Amplify, Midstates Create $729M Co. With Merger Of Equals

Law360 (May 6, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Oil and natural gas company Amplify Energy has agreed to merge with a Midstates Petroleum subsidiary in an all-stock merger of equals, steered by Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins...

To view the full article, register now.