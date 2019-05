BioScrip To Pay $1M To End Probe Into Unauthorized Refills

Law360, Boston (May 6, 2019, 2:28 PM EDT) -- Colorado-based BioScrip Pharmacy will pay $1 million to settle claims it improperly billed Massachusetts' Medicaid program by automatically refilling unauthorized prescriptions that were not specifically requested by patients, state Attorney General...

