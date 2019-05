TPR Fines McDonalds Pension Trustees £103K Over Omissions

Law360, London (May 8, 2019, 2:12 PM BST) -- Britain's pensions regulator said Wednesday it has fined the trustees managing numerous McDonald's retirement plans £103,750 ($135,000) for failing to audit its accounts and omitting details on how much members can expect to...

To view the full article, register now.