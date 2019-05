Hyundai Asks ITC To Probe Fla. Co.'s 'Gray Market' Car Parts

Law360 (May 8, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Hyundai Motor Co. has accused a Florida wholesale auto parts distributor and several foreign exporters of shipping or selling gray market Hyundai products, including bumpers and seat belts, that bear the...

To view the full article, register now.