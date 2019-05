FBI Seizes 'Dark Web' Portal, Arrests Owners For Kickbacks

Law360, Pittsburgh (May 8, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Investigators from the U.S., Israel and Brazil disrupted a portal for "dark web" marketplaces dealing in illicit drugs, guns, hacking tools and stolen identities with the takedown of DeepDotWeb and the...

To view the full article, register now.