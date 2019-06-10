Will Congress Finally Fix Insider Trading Law?

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Congress has tried on and off for decades to prohibit insider trading, and proponents of a bill currently before the U.S. House of Representatives hope that this time will finally do the trick, while critics worry that it casts too wide a net. Over the past few years, insider trading law has gotten more convoluted as appeals courts have continued to interpret it. A bill introduced by Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., would cut through the legal thicket, clearing away requirements that prosecutors have found burdensome under current law. Columbia Law School professor Jack Coffee helped draft the bill. The current problem,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS