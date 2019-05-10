By Mark Haskell, Frederick Lowther and Lamiya Rahman May 10, 2019, 5:40 PM EDTLaw360 (May 10, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- On May 1, 2019, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission denied Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s requests for rehearing of two commission orders asserting concurrent jurisdiction with bankruptcy courts over the disposition...
PG&E Oversight Battle Looms For FERC, Bankruptcy Court
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login