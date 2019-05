LafargeHolcim Sells Philippines Cement Biz in $2.2B Deal

Law360 (May 9, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Swiss construction materials maker LafargeHolcim said Thursday it has agreed to unload its stake in a Philippines-based cement plant operator for roughly $2.2 billion as the company looks to pare down its...

